It feels like the modern world is coming apart.

I sincerely don’t know if we live in unprecedented times—everyone says we do—or if I’m just too young to know the strife the world has already been through. I suspect it’s both, if I’m being honest.

It’s hard to tell if everyone is exaggerating, or if everyone else has an eery capacity to withstand the disintegration of their world with little more than a shrug. Who are the extremists here? The whistleblowers or the indifferent?

To say it again, I do not know.

So that’s what this place is: an investigation into the problems of the modern world and a hunt for any long-buried answers the past may provide us. A map, or just a road sign, pointing us in the direction of where we ought to go.

And what we need to watch out for.

We may search the shelves of anthropology for answers. Or the pews of a church. We may look at what science can reveal to us. Or the wisdom of people long gone, written down for us and preserved across the centuries. We will use whatever we have at our disposal, whatever we can find that is beautiful and true and meaningful, and ask ourselves: how might this bit of knowledge help us where we are hurting today?

If that sounds interesting to you, then I encourage you to subscribe. I want your thoughts on what is written here. I am good at asking questions, but as far as answers go, that’s a communal project.

If you disagree with my thoughts, good. Let me know, and explain why. If you agree, feel free to voice that, too. Lord knows I’ve never been opposed to a genuine compliment. But most of all, if you find what you read here interesting or thought-provoking, please share it with others who might enjoy it, too.

Conversation is our best path forward.