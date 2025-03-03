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You think differently than your ancestors. That doesn't make you special — it makes you blind.
Ugly Architecture Series, Part Four
Mar 3, 2025
•
Ren Miller
11
11
15
June 2024
There's a reason ancient cities fill us with awe. And — surprise! — it's not efficiency.
Ancient people often built magnificently beautiful cities — because they approached them much differently than we do.
Jun 13, 2024
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Ren Miller
38
35
11
February 2024
I'm Sorry, But Beauty Is Not in the Eye of the Beholder
Ugly Architecture Series, Part Two
Feb 5, 2024
•
Ren Miller
21
14
7
August 2023
My City Is Getting Uglier. And I Bet Yours Is, Too.
An exploration into the degradation of city architecture
Aug 27, 2023
•
Ren Miller
37
18
5
© 2026 Lauren Miller
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