Christopher Alexander and the Work of Building a More Beautiful World with Maggie Moore Alexander

Maggie Moore Alexander is the widow of renowned architect Christopher Alexander and president of the Center for Environmental Structure — the nonprofit research and educational organization Christopher founded in 1967. Maggie worked closely alongside Christopher as his editor and collaborator, helping bring to life some of his most important works, including The Nature of Order and The Battle for the Life and Beauty of the Earth.



Today, she continues to carry this work forward through the Center for Environmental Structure and the organization Building Beauty. In our talk, we discuss what it was like to work alongside Christopher, what she learned from him, and perhaps most importantly, what it looks like for the rest of us to carry these ideas forward and begin creating places with more life and beauty.

As Christopher Alexander’s works have been a major influence on my research here, it was a great honor for me to speak with his widow and, as she deemed it, “co-conspirator”. She has done a lot of great work to keep his ideas and discoveries alive, much of which I plan to join in on. It’s a great conversation, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.