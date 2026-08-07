After a protracted absence from Substack, with a few cryptic Notes thrown haphazardly in between, this announcement may feel abrupt.

But here we are.

If you followed the philosophical rabbit hole in my first four articles (1, 2, 3, 4), you’ll know I ended by teasing the ever-looming question: “So what can we actually do about all this heinous architecture?”

Deplorably, I left it largely unanswered.

At the time, I didn’t have answers. Not practical ones, anyway.

Truly, though, that extended absence was necessary: I had to figure out how to answer my own question.

And finally, I have the beginning of an answer. My husband and I are starting a business: Alexandria Rhodes, LLC.

Our goal is simple. Build places people find not only beautiful, but meaningful.

For us, this subject has become an adventure we must now pursue or, at the end of it all, find our lives unfinished.

Through this journey, we became incapable of looking at the world as we had before. That has been an immense blessing… and a curse.

We could simultaneously see what the world could be, but also all the ways our world was wrong. Especially when considering our children. And we felt adrift in how to actually address it.

Philosophy — while absolutely essential because it underpins basically everything — is just yapping at the sky if not brought down to earth and made real.

Philosophy can make you miserable if you don’t do anything with it.

So, we landed on this: a new business. One that was dedicated to making real the places we thought needed to exist in the world.

Places people cared about.

The Belief in Everyday People

One of the things I most love about Christopher Alexander — the architect who has quite literally changed my life — is his insistence that everyday people should be involved in the building process.

He doesn’t mean that everyone needs to be an architect, or a construction manager, or whatever other position you associate with building. Expertise is important, of course, but ultimately, all the work those experts do is for the people who will actually inhabit that space.

Not a generic human or family unit. Not a caricature of a person.

An actual person.

Me.

You.

Your neighbor.

Because buildings are for people who actually exist, those people should have skin in the game. If we can, we should all help build our homes, our communities.

Alexander meant it when he insisted on this. He did it, over and over again, in his own projects.

And, thank God, he documented the process in detail.

Take, for example, the Mexicali Project, described in his book The Production of Houses.

This was a project in Mexico where he built low-income homes for 5 different families. The families participated in every part of the process, from designing the layouts to actually constructing the homes.

Often, after a hard day’s work, they would party — tacos and dancing included — as late as midnight.

The homes? Built for the equivalent of ~$30,000 in today’s dollars. Made of simple materials, still, they were beautiful. Much more beautiful than the low-income housing the government was building — and cheaper, too.

And the families? They describe the work as making them deliriously happy.

Imagine saying that about a building. Or your neighborhood. Or your work.

That’s the kind of life we want to build. That’s what we want to do.

So my husband and I have decided: we’re going to figure out how to do this, even if it takes us the rest of our lives.

How we’re starting

It took us a long time to figure out just how to tackle this problem in our own city (hence the long hiatus from Substack).

At the time, both of us were working full-time jobs. Perhaps it was divinely ordained, but I was recently forced to quit full-time work and go contract at significantly reduced hours. (My cherub of an infant decided bottle feeding was beneath him, no matter what we tried.)

This meant that not only did I get to spend significantly more time with my children, but I could also dedicate more time to solving my question. We landed on a business because — assuming we can make this thing work — it would mean we could provide for ourselves while also doing the work we so long to do.

So what is the plan for Alexandria Rhodes?

Starting small, aiming big.

As elaborated on our website, we’re starting with small backyard structures: garden sheds, detached offices, small creative studios, at-home workshops.

Bite-sized, as far as buildings are concerned.

We view this as our apprenticeship phase: projects that are small enough for us to learn and master the process, yet large enough to improve a space meaningfully.

As we gain experience, we’ll grow into bigger projects. Eventually, we’d love to design a pocket neighborhood. Or an apartment building that doesn’t suck.

Places people can actually see themselves staying.

But the humble garden shed is enough to begin with. Prototype #1 is being built in our backyard right now.

Our shed project began before Alexandria Rhodes was even on the radar, so we’re approaching it a bit differently than we would with a client. For one, we’re building the entire thing ourselves by hand. For client work, we will bring in experienced contractors for the heavy construction while we focus on design, project coordination, materials, sourcing, and the overall vision. But for our own shed, I think it’s good we familiarize ourselves with what it takes to actually build one of these things.

A break amid building our shed

For two, we’ve been experimenting with several old-world techniques such as Yakisugi and cob that we wouldn’t necessarily offer to clients. (However, these options aren’t entirely off the table, either.)

But I call it prototype #1 because it’s taking us through an entire build process: making the material and sourcing decisions, solving problems that inevitably crop up, sequencing… all the steps that it takes to make something that was first a dream an actual on-the-ground reality.

But more than all that, this shed has also been our first concrete application of Christopher Alexander’s approach to building, focusing on deep feeling and centers as much as possible. (See Philosophy.)

I’m stoked about the project. Not only because I will finally get these sharp garden tools off my patio so my kiddos can play there safely, but also because it’s going to be beautiful.

Close-up of reclaimed bricks in final pattern before mortaring

It won’t be just a garden shed. It will be a center that is an enjoyable place in its own right. (I may or may not have a miniature frog pond planned alongside it…!)

Because that’s what I’ve taken away from all my architecture research.

All space — even something as utilitarian as a backyard shed — can be formed in such a way as to honor the place in which it’s built and dignify the people who use it.

I can’t wait to show you the final result.

And that, my friends, will be the Alexandria Rhodes specialty: truly custom spaces, built for the land in that place, using local materials whenever possible (even from the site itself), according to the deep-felt needs of the current inhabitants and their sense of what is right.

We hope to make people deliriously happy at the outcome.

Obviously, we’re in the early stages of all of this. Currently, we’re building a network of reliable, skilled professionals we can lean on to get the job done well. We’re figuring out our sourcing materials. We’re finding ways to make this both affordable and beautiful.

There is much to be done before taking on our first client. But when we do — we’ll be ready.

For those who want to learn more about where we are with the business, the full vision, and what we plan to offer, please visit our (new!) website: AlexandriaRhodes.com.

How Do Two Regular People Start a Building Company?

How can someone get involved in building buildings (good God!) if they have a decidedly non-traditional background?

We asked ourselves the same question.

And then it dawned on us: building is highly collaborative. The trick is finding where you fit.

So we asked ourselves: “What do we already know?”

My husband is an engineer whose entire career has revolved around designing complex systems, coordinating enormous projects, and solving problems where mistakes actually matter. He has years of experience maturing a conceptual design to its detailed state, taking into account competing priorities like cost, weight, performance, and more. He’s a blasted professional at all that complex stuff!

I come from the worlds of design, marketing, and entrepreneurship. I've spent more than a decade thinking about aesthetics—how color, form, hierarchy, materials, and human perception work together to create an overall experience. I also happen to have an Entrepreneurial Management degree that, after all these years, finally gets its moment in the sun.

As a couple, we’ve already spent years designing and building things in the real world — tables, benches, gardens, and more — for ourselves, simply because we enjoyed it. We didn’t realize it then, but we’ve been training for this business since we started dating!

Once we surveyed ourselves, we realized that we actually have a lot of hidden skill sets that we’ll need to be successful going forward. We just need to apply them to a different problem.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the work of building, I’d be willing to bet you have a host of hidden skill sets you can bring to the table, too.

Filling in the Gaps

When my husband and I stood face-to-face with our strengths, we also recognized that we can’t do this as a two-person show. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from all my research here, it’s that creating a beautiful building (or even an ugly one) takes teamwork. And lots of it.

And even though we’re deliberately starting small, we’re already building out a network of people that we would trust to do much larger, more complex projects. That’s where a lot of our energy is focused right now.

And thankfully, we’re off to a good start.

Building the Team Before the Buildings.

Looking around, we realized we're surrounded by people who know far more than we do in specific areas. We have multiple friends in the construction industry. We even have friends in architecture. In banking. In marketing. In business.

Even better, the more we've shared this vision, the more doors that have opened.

We have a mentor who seemed to arrive at exactly the right moment — as if dropped into our lap by God. Through him, we’ve met several contractors we know we can rely on. We have someone we can ask questions to — and know we’ll get good answers from.

Already, we know of potential investors. Good craftsmen. And if we don’t have a contact currently, we know someone who can get us one.

We were actually pretty shocked by all of the pieces we already had easy access to.

Education is here and everywhere.

We’ve also spent the bulk of the year researching how to actually do this thing, and we’ve come across a wealth of resources.

Much of it, shockingly, is based in Texas.

Robert in Sicily, Italy, at Building Beauty’ s Summer School.

Here are a few things we’ve already done to increase our knowledge base and make connections in the industry:

Joined IncDev, a national organization dedicated to helping people become small developers. The board chair is based in Fort Worth, Texas. (What crazy luck is that?!) We already met with him personally and have attended many of their virtual classes, as well as attended a multi-day workshop conveniently hosted in Dallas-Fort Worth!

We sent my husband to Sicily, Italy, to join the Building Beauty Summer School program. Building Beauty is the organization dedicated to carrying on much of Christopher Alexander’s teachings. Rob worked hands-on for 9 days with this group, going through the process of how to build Alexander-style — with an eye toward creating spaces that are deeply felt by the people who use them. More on this in a future article.

Joined the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art. They have loads of classes to further our education, and a whole network of people dedicated to classical architecture. My husband recently completed one on craftsmanship: masonry, timber, ironwork, plaster.

In October, we’re joining Building Culture’s first-ever workshop. Building Culture is one of the few businesses in the nation that is taking the “build beautiful” creed and living it out. There were 25 slots, and we’re one of ‘em. It’s, again, conveniently located for us, just a few hours north in Oklahoma City. We’re stoked.

We plan to take a natural building class (or several) with Texas Cob Co., a team led by a third-generation natural builder located in Kingsbury, Texas. Cob, plaster, limewash, and more — here we come!

The truth of the matter is, education is widely available if you just look for it. And surprisingly enough, Texas seems to be a hub of resources for this sort of thing. This year we will be taking much of the theoretical knowledge we’ve gathered and learning how to apply it in the real world.

One day, we hope to teach others, too.

Bringing Subscribers Along.

One of the unexpected joys of this whole project has been meeting people who’ve already spent their lives dwelling on these questions.

I’d like to introduce you to them as I can.

So part of my role in Alexandria Rhodes will simply be having conversations—with architects, builders, developers, historians, craftspeople, and anyone else who has something worth teaching.

Whenever possible, I’ll record those conversations and share them here. If we’re going to learn publicly, we might as well make the education public, too.

Our first interview is already on the calendar for August, and I can’t wait for you to hear it!

Why do any of this publicly?

We are well aware that one business among millions is unlikely to make a huge impact. The type of building we’re advocating for is considered niche; by definition, the effect is likely to be small.

But that’s only if you think the business is the point of the work.

It most certainly is not.

The business is the mechanism by which we get these ideas out into the real world.

While I can lament verbally all day long about how beauty is largely missing in the modern world (and trust me, I do), it’s another thing entirely to be able to have someone experience a beautiful space.

I wouldn’t need argumentation at all.

And in applying the principles to real life, we’ll be helping to heal our little corner of the world. Our backyard. Our neighborhood. Our city.

And hopefully, we’ll be helping you figure out how to do the same — wherever you might be. That’s why we’re documenting and sharing it all.

Because the only way we get to a more beautiful, more deeply human world is if ordinary people — why not me? why not you? — care enough to build the places the world really needs.

Places that deepen our sense of what it means to be human.

Because, while we may live in a very different world from our ancestors, and we may think differently than they did, in truth: we’re all just trying to find our place in the universe, just like they were.

The real goal is to help people find that place — out there, and within themselves.

The secret is: we find that place by doing the work.