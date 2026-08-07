Worth Its Salt

Worth Its Salt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rudolph's avatar
Rudolph
Aug 8

This is fantastic. Incarnating beauty (and yapping) one space at a time. Rooting for Alexandria Rhodes all the way from Africa!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ren Miller and others
3musesmerge's avatar
3musesmerge
Aug 7

“Philosophy — while absolutely essential because it underpins basically everything — is just yapping at the sky if not brought down to earth and made real.“

This is the second Substack letter I received today in which people with gumption are being the change they want to see in the world.

How cool is that!

Wishing you the grandest of grand adventures!

Reply
Share
5 replies by Ren Miller and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lauren Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture