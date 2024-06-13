Worth Its Salt

Worth Its Salt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annette Miller's avatar
Annette Miller
Jun 13, 2024

A beautiful article, organic and breathing, recalling the past and formulating it into concepts we can understand. I'm inspired! Looking forward to the next article!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ren Miller
Rob's avatar
Rob
Jun 13, 2024

I’m obsessed with, “It is not A + B. Rather, it is transforming a to A”. It has so many implications to design, mathematics, architecture, spiritual understanding, and personal growth. Thank you for writing this! Love it. Keep it up!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ren Miller
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lauren Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture